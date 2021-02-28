State of Wisconsin Investment Board Trims Stake in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its stake in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,030 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in SLM were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLM. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in SLM by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SLM by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,737 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in SLM in the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SLM in the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Barings LLC purchased a new stake in SLM in the 3rd quarter worth $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mary Carter Warren Franke purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.03 per share, for a total transaction of $105,210.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SLM. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on SLM from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded SLM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on SLM from $10.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on SLM from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.07.

Shares of SLM opened at $15.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.40. SLM Co. has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $16.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.80. SLM had a return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 23.87%. The company had revenue of $366.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SLM Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

SLM announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 23.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. SLM’s payout ratio is presently 9.45%.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

