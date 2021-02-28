State of Wisconsin Investment Board Trims Stock Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STWD. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 925.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 51.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE STWD opened at $22.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.59 and a 52 week high of $24.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.53.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 35.03% and a return on equity of 11.08%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STWD shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.71.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

