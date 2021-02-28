Stellar Price Hits $0.41 (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 28th. Stellar has a market cap of $9.31 billion and approximately $1.69 billion worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Stellar has traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Stellar coin can currently be bought for $0.41 or 0.00000891 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $226.08 or 0.00487037 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.92 or 0.00073074 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007493 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.23 or 0.00078048 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00012465 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $136.12 or 0.00293237 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002245 BTC.

About Stellar

Stellar uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,472 coins and its circulating supply is 22,523,179,923 coins. Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org. Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org. The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Stellar

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

