Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stereotaxis had a negative return on equity of 22.78% and a negative net margin of 24.54%.

Shares of Stereotaxis stock opened at $7.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $515.80 million, a PE ratio of -63.64 and a beta of 1.56. Stereotaxis has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $7.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Stereotaxis in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stereotaxis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

About Stereotaxis

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems for use in hospital's interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of arrhythmias and coronary artery disease in the United States and internationally. Its RMN systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites; and Vdrive system that offers navigation and stability for the diagnostic and therapeutic devices designed to enhance interventional procedures.

