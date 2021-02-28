stETH Price Hits $704.92 on Top Exchanges (STETH)

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. One stETH token can currently be purchased for approximately $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. stETH has a total market cap of $5.39 million and approximately $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, stETH has traded up 27.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $208.40 or 0.00462483 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.05 or 0.00075556 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000922 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.54 or 0.00076649 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.06 or 0.00080027 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00052800 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $213.07 or 0.00472852 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.33 or 0.00200468 BTC.

About stETH

stETH’s total supply is 7,653 tokens. stETH’s official website is lido.fi. stETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi.

Buying and Selling stETH

