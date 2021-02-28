Stifel Nicolaus Increases Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Price Target to $170.00

Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $130.00 to $170.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EQGPF has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Equitable Group from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James upgraded Equitable Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating on shares of Equitable Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Equitable Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Equitable Group from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $139.63.

OTCMKTS EQGPF opened at $106.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.83. Equitable Group has a 1-year low of $62.64 and a 1-year high of $112.26.

Equitable Group Company Profile

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), high interest savings accounts (HISAs), tax-free savings accounts (TFSAs), and institutional deposit notes.

