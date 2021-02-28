STM Group (LON:STM) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $31.50

STM Group Plc (LON:STM)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 31.50 ($0.41) and traded as low as GBX 29 ($0.38). STM Group shares last traded at GBX 30 ($0.39), with a volume of 31,900 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of £17.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 29.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 31.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.66, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.06.

STM Group Company Profile (LON:STM)

STM Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Gibraltar, Malta, Jersey, Spain, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Corporate Trustee Services, Pensions, Life Assurance, and Other Services. The company offers retirement, estate and succession planning, and wealth structuring services.

