Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Scientific Games Call Options (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 2,669 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 220% compared to the average daily volume of 834 call options.

SGMS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Scientific Games in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scientific Games presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

Get Scientific Games alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SGMS opened at $46.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.13 and a 200-day moving average of $36.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 2.11. Scientific Games has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $49.63.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SGMS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 28,470.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scientific Games in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scientific Games in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scientific Games during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Scientific Games during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.