Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 2,733 call options on the company. This is an increase of 601% compared to the typical volume of 390 call options.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMRX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $44,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,113,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,319,000 after acquiring an additional 177,500 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $40,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.49% of the company’s stock.

AMRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Guggenheim raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $4.50 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.06.

Shares of NYSE AMRX opened at $5.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.51. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $6.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 42.02% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $510.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Amneal Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

