StoneCastle Financial (BANX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 1st.

NASDAQ:BANX opened at $20.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.48. The company has a market capitalization of $134.62 million, a PE ratio of 66.18 and a beta of 0.76. StoneCastle Financial has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $22.10.

StoneCastle Financial Company Profile

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.

