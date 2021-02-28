Stratasys (SSYS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 1st. Analysts expect Stratasys to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of SSYS stock opened at $34.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.94. Stratasys has a 12 month low of $11.89 and a 12 month high of $56.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.80.

A number of brokerages have commented on SSYS. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Stratasys in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Stratasys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stratasys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.80.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

