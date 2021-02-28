Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Acquired by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 82.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,098 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Stryker were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,331,191 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,796,434,000 after buying an additional 129,597 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 246.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,189,778 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,026,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979,131 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,581,669 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $632,613,000 after purchasing an additional 40,085 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,574,059 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $630,748,000 after buying an additional 139,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,435,808 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $596,870,000 after buying an additional 12,965 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Stryker in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.29.

NYSE:SYK opened at $242.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.44. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.54 and a fifty-two week high of $250.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.30 billion, a PE ratio of 52.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.51%.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total transaction of $2,527,487.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $478,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,424,151.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.