SUKU (SUKU) Price Up 9.7% This Week

SUKU (CURRENCY:SUKU) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. During the last week, SUKU has traded up 9.7% against the US dollar. One SUKU token can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000531 BTC on exchanges. SUKU has a market cap of $20.58 million and $506,518.00 worth of SUKU was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $212.66 or 0.00467727 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.15 or 0.00075100 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000920 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.52 or 0.00078125 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.27 or 0.00079768 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00053786 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $217.01 or 0.00477296 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.20 or 0.00198378 BTC.

About SUKU

SUKU’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,327,635 tokens. The official website for SUKU is www.suku.world.

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUKU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUKU should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SUKU using one of the exchanges listed above.

