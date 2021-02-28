Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 13,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 371,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $265,000. AJO LP raised its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 65,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 7,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Matthew Morris Partridge bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.75 per share, for a total transaction of $50,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John P. Albright sold 9,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total transaction of $399,948.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CTO opened at $51.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.41 and a fifty-two week high of $61.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.51. The company has a market cap of $244.10 million, a P/E ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.75.

About CTO Realty Growth

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a diversified real estate operating company in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Income Properties, Management Services, Commercial Loan Investments, and Real Estate Operations. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 24 single-tenant and six multi-tenant income-producing properties with approximately 2.5 million square feet of gross leasable space; full or fractional subsurface oil, gas, and mineral interests underlying approximately 455,000 surface acres in 20 counties in Florida, as well as owned land in downtown Daytona Beach, Florida.

