Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) Receives Hold Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their hold rating on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$13.50 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$15.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC upped their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$15.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$15.00.

TSE:SMU.UN opened at C$13.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.00, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a one year low of C$6.59 and a one year high of C$14.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.61 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.09.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Summit Industrial Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.97%.

About Summit Industrial Income REIT

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

