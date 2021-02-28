Sunbelt Securities Inc. Acquires New Position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JKE. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $15,964,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2,072.2% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,981,000 after buying an additional 52,592 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 159,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,605,000 after buying an additional 26,707 shares during the last quarter. SimpliFi Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,563,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 65,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,587,000 after buying an additional 13,396 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $289.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $298.27 and a 200 day moving average of $279.76. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $158.00 and a fifty-two week high of $313.08.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

