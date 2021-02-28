Sunbelt Securities Inc. Has $347,000 Stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 572 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 258.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group raised its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 386,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,949,000 after acquiring an additional 9,686 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 59,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 12,860 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 105.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 229,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,812,000 after purchasing an additional 117,524 shares during the period. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock opened at $48.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.48. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $49.29.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.