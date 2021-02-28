Sunbelt Securities Inc. Invests $121,000 in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter worth $141,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 201.1% in the 4th quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 51,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 34,193 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 188,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 59,876 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 42,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

NLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. Argus initiated coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.06.

Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $8.31 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $9.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.83. The company has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.68, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $432.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 20.12% and a positive return on equity of 13.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.59%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.00%.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

