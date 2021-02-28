Sunbelt Securities Inc. Makes New $238,000 Investment in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 8,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FALN. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,349,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 274,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,504,000 after acquiring an additional 8,917 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 3,253.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 239,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,055,000 after acquiring an additional 232,603 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 182.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 140,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 90,859 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,641,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FALN opened at $29.25 on Friday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.47 and a twelve month high of $29.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.87.

