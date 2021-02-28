Sunbelt Securities Inc. Purchases New Shares in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,980,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,258,000 after buying an additional 138,992 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,922,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,768,000 after purchasing an additional 103,053 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,596,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,060,000 after purchasing an additional 66,010 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,013,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,089,000 after purchasing an additional 63,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,687,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,089,000 after purchasing an additional 40,564 shares during the period.

SCHX opened at $92.78 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.05 and a fifty-two week high of $96.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.69 and a 200 day moving average of $86.86.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

