Sunbelt Securities Inc. Purchases New Stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:KAPR)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:KAPR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Separately, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

NYSEARCA KAPR opened at $26.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.48. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April has a 1 year low of $21.80 and a 1 year high of $27.13.

