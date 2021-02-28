Sunbelt Securities Inc. Sells 1,197 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. decreased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 34.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XBI. FMR LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after acquiring an additional 20,363 shares in the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. FundX Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,739,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 65.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XBI stock opened at $148.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $156.75 and a 200-day moving average of $131.18. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $62.94 and a 52-week high of $174.79.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

