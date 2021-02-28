Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sunesis Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for oncology and other serious diseases. It has built a broad product candidate portfolio through internal discovery and in-licensing of novel cancer therapeutics. It is advancing its product candidates through in-house research and development efforts and strategic collaborations with leading pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies. “

Separately, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $11.30. The stock has a market cap of $96.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.14 and a 200 day moving average of $2.07.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $398,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $693,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 179.8% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 91,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 58,887 shares during the period. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

About Sunesis Pharmaceuticals

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted inhibitors for the treatment of hematologic and solid cancers. Its lead product candidate is vecabrutinib, a non-covalent inhibitor of Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK), which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia, mantle cell lymphoma, and other B-cell malignancies.

