Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock Price Up 7.9%

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) rose 7.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $67.99 and last traded at $62.58. Approximately 7,999,603 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 6,046,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.98.

RUN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sunrun from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunrun has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.82.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.78 and its 200-day moving average is $65.00. The company has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 1,564.89 and a beta of 2.32.

In other news, COO Christopher Dawson sold 50,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total transaction of $2,921,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 281,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,434,138.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 2,115 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.76, for a total transaction of $130,622.40. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 79,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,884,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,269,782 shares of company stock worth $88,245,983 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 1st quarter valued at $732,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 155.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,561,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,461,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,012,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN)

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

