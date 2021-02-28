Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Trading Down 8.8%

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)’s stock price was down 8.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $26.15 and last traded at $26.87. Approximately 1,701,497 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 207% from the average daily volume of 554,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.45.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Supernus Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.84.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 20.02%. As a group, research analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Stefan K.F. Schwabe sold 46,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $1,024,268.70. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 49,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,529.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 289,028 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,272,000 after acquiring an additional 22,488 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 240,862 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,020,000 after buying an additional 22,831 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $760,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 149,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after buying an additional 6,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HealthInvest Partners AB purchased a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $11,699,000. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in neurology and psychiatry in the United States. The company offers Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and in children 6 to 17 years of age; and Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate, which is used for the prophylaxis of migraine headache, as well as for the treatment of epilepsy.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.