Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $10.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Surface Oncology, Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company’s product pipeline includes CD47, CD73, SRF231, SRF373, SRF617, SRF388 and SRF231 which are in clinical stage. Surface Oncology is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Surface Oncology in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.50.

SURF opened at $8.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 7.94 and a quick ratio of 7.94. The company has a market capitalization of $344.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 2.09. Surface Oncology has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $14.40.

In other news, insider Robert W. Ross sold 7,000 shares of Surface Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $83,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Grayzel sold 1,700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $30,770,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,723,405 shares of company stock valued at $31,048,035. 35.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Surface Oncology during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Surface Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Surface Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Surface Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company develops human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibodies, including SRF231 inhibiting CD47; NZV930 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; and SRF813 targeting CD112R.

