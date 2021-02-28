SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Price Target Raised to $500.00

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $450.00 to $500.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $445.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $494.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $431.19.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $505.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $481.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $346.49. The company has a market capitalization of $26.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $127.39 and a 12 month high of $550.40.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $3.65. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.12, for a total value of $75,640.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,012 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,741.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Devon Daniels acquired 500 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $523.30 per share, with a total value of $261,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,650. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,700 shares of company stock valued at $19,179,592 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ninety One North America Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $5,288,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 9,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 4,643 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $991,000. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 11.3% during the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 18,181 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mathes Company Inc. raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 682.8% during the fourth quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 8,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 7,340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Read More: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.