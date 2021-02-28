SVB Leerink Boosts Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target to $266.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price objective lifted by SVB Leerink from $256.00 to $266.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TDOC. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $244.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $241.91.

TDOC stock opened at $221.09 on Thursday. Teladoc Health has a 12-month low of $102.01 and a 12-month high of $308.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.61 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $262.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.97.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Glen Tullman sold 164,931 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.12, for a total transaction of $37,129,266.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 440,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,215,786.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 5,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total transaction of $1,002,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 607,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,779,405.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 269,439 shares of company stock valued at $60,410,155 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TDOC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 1,896.9% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,278 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 97.8% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 8,096 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 4,003 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $578,000. Institutional investors own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

