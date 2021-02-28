SVB Leerink Raises Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Price Target to $85.00

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) had its price target increased by SVB Leerink from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Veracyte’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Veracyte from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Veracyte from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a buy rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Veracyte from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.63.

Get Veracyte alerts:

Shares of VCYT stock opened at $58.06 on Thursday. Veracyte has a 52-week low of $13.90 and a 52-week high of $86.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.14 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.35 and a 200-day moving average of $46.88.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Veracyte had a negative net margin of 30.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.27%. On average, research analysts forecast that Veracyte will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 14,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $797,173.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,485,499.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 20,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $1,021,770.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,500,687.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Veracyte by 337.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Veracyte by 174.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test for assessing risk of distant recurrence.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.