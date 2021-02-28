Swarm (SWM) Trading 32.2% Lower Over Last Week

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 28th. Swarm has a total market capitalization of $4.11 million and approximately $44,172.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Swarm has traded down 32.2% against the US dollar. One Swarm token can now be bought for approximately $0.0526 or 0.00000118 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Swarm

Swarm (CRYPTO:SWM) is a token. It was first traded on October 19th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 tokens. Swarm’s official website is www.swarmnetwork.org. Swarm’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0. Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Swarm

