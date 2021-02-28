Swerve (SWRV) Trading Down 43% Over Last 7 Days

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. One Swerve token can currently be purchased for $0.92 or 0.00002101 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Swerve has traded 43% lower against the dollar. Swerve has a market cap of $10.08 million and $6.58 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Swerve alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $198.67 or 0.00455462 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.19 or 0.00073790 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000926 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.90 or 0.00075429 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.13 or 0.00080540 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00052631 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $204.88 or 0.00469704 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.05 or 0.00206439 BTC.

About Swerve

Swerve’s total supply is 12,537,986 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,002,777 tokens. Swerve’s official website is swerve.fi.

Swerve Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swerve should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swerve using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swerve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swerve and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.