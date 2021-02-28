Swiss National Bank Grows Stake in Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 622,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Aphria were worth $4,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Aphria by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 932,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after purchasing an additional 256,290 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Aphria by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 922,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 20,331 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its stake in Aphria by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 768,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 32,880 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Aphria by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 519,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 14,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Aphria by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 316,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 32,200 shares during the last quarter. 10.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $17.50 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on Aphria from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of Aphria in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Aphria from $26.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Aphria from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aphria has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.34.

Shares of Aphria stock opened at $17.84 on Friday. Aphria Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $32.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.24 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.76.

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.39). Aphria had a negative net margin of 36.10% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $160.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Aphria’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aphria Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

