Swiss National Bank Has $4.89 Million Stock Holdings in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.24% of Sanmina worth $4,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Sanmina by 1,616.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,596 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanmina in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanmina in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanmina in the 3rd quarter valued at $284,000. 94.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SANM opened at $35.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Sanmina Co. has a 12 month low of $18.34 and a 12 month high of $36.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. Sanmina had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sanmina Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SANM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Sanmina from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Argus downgraded Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Sanmina from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

