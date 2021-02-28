Swiss National Bank Increases Holdings in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 151,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $4,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in WesBanco during the 4th quarter worth about $508,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of WesBanco by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of WesBanco by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 195,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,854,000 after purchasing an additional 39,646 shares in the last quarter. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the fourth quarter worth about $1,258,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of WesBanco by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 6,202 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens cut WesBanco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $31.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Boenning Scattergood cut WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on WesBanco in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up previously from $29.00) on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.90.

Shares of WSBC stock opened at $32.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.93. WesBanco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.46 and a 52-week high of $33.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 1.04.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. WesBanco had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $152.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that WesBanco, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. WesBanco’s payout ratio is presently 41.83%.

In other news, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,062. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director F Eric Nelson, Jr. sold 7,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $212,790.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,084 shares of company stock worth $367,410 in the last quarter. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WesBanco Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

