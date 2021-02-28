Swiss National Bank Lowers Stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 156,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Terex were worth $5,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TEX. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Terex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Terex during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of Terex by 6,221.4% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 83.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Terex alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Terex from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Terex in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Terex from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.18.

In other news, VP Amy George sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $401,900.00. Also, CFO John D. Sheehan sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Insiders have sold 158,104 shares of company stock valued at $6,457,987 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE TEX opened at $41.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -686.33 and a beta of 1.55. Terex Co. has a 52 week low of $11.54 and a 52 week high of $44.43.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.19. Terex had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.