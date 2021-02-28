Swiss National Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 214,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of Trinity Industries worth $5,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Trinity Industries by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 46,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 134.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 405,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,915,000 after buying an additional 232,858 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after buying an additional 46,120 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 130,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after buying an additional 19,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 113,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

TRN stock opened at $32.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.53 and a 12-month high of $33.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -642.00 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.75 and its 200 day moving average is $23.93.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 3.58% and a net margin of 0.06%. The firm had revenue of $415.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. This is a boost from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

