Swiss National Bank Sells 500 Shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 114,540 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $5,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WSFS Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in WSFS Financial by 161.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 3,585 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in WSFS Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in WSFS Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in WSFS Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WSFS opened at $53.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.27. WSFS Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $17.84 and a 52-week high of $55.08.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 4.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WSFS Financial Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 12.83%.

In other news, EVP Paul S. Greenplate sold 1,458 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $57,707.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,064.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy H. Eddens sold 16,312 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total transaction of $695,054.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,293 shares in the company, valued at $736,854.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

