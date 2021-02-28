Swiss National Bank Takes Position in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 151,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,291,000. Swiss National Bank owned 0.12% of Open Lending as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Open Lending by 3.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in Open Lending by 16.9% in the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 22,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Open Lending in the fourth quarter valued at about $267,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Open Lending in the third quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Open Lending during the third quarter worth about $266,000. 33.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider John Joseph Flynn sold 460,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $12,366,439.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,799,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,134,914.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Nebula Holdings Llc sold 4,413,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $118,639,476.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,709,479 shares of company stock valued at $260,990,796 over the last three months. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on LPRO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Open Lending from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Open Lending from $31.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Open Lending from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Open Lending from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Open Lending currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.92.

NASDAQ LPRO opened at $38.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.52. Open Lending Co. has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 11.97 and a quick ratio of 11.97.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to financial institutions in the United States. The company, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling, and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions.

