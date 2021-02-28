Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Price Target Raised to $320.00

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $315.00 to $320.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Synopsys from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $279.75.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $245.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Synopsys has a 52 week low of $104.90 and a 52 week high of $300.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $267.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Synopsys will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 23,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.62, for a total transaction of $6,224,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,422 shares in the company, valued at $31,235,501.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 6,372 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.37, for a total transaction of $1,716,425.64. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,946 shares of company stock valued at $22,269,990. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in Synopsys by 1.3% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG grew its holdings in Synopsys by 0.8% in the third quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 6,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Synopsys by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in Synopsys by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.