Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Price Target Cut to $43.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) had its price target reduced by SVB Leerink from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TRHC. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $61.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tabula Rasa HealthCare presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.27.

NASDAQ:TRHC opened at $40.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a one year low of $30.12 and a one year high of $69.31. The company has a market cap of $966.23 million, a PE ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 1.05.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 19.48% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%. Equities research analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Andrea Carolan Speers sold 905 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total value of $41,946.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,237.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 24,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $1,163,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 865,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,954,826.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,647,327 in the last quarter. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 296.5% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc provides patient-specific and data-driven technology and solutions in the field of medication safety in the United States. Its proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. The company offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

