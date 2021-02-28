Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) Short Interest Update

Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 90.0% from the January 28th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taiwan Liposome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

Get Taiwan Liposome alerts:

Shares of Taiwan Liposome stock opened at $5.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $198.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.76. Taiwan Liposome has a one year low of $2.48 and a one year high of $12.65.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Taiwan Liposome stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Taiwan Liposome

Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of nanomedicines that combine its proprietary lipid-assembled drug delivery platform with approved active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). Its BioSeizer lipid formulation technology enables pharmacokinetic (PK) control and local sustained release of APIs at the site of disease or injury; and NanoX active drug loading technology enables the potential for reduced dosing frequency and enhanced distribution of liposome-encapsulated APIs to the desired site.

Read More: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Liposome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Liposome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.