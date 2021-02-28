Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Receives $105.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.75.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 81,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,873,000 after buying an additional 8,077 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 34,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 9,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,265,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,664,499,000 after purchasing an additional 676,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,549,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TSM traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $125.94. 17,223,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,186,549. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.00 and its 200 day moving average is $100.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $42.70 and a fifty-two week high of $142.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 28.73%. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 billion. On average, analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.3527 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.59%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.