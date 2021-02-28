Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. Expected to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now expects that the medical device company will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.32. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 10.98% and a negative net margin of 11.10%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TNDM. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Tandem Diabetes Care currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.71.

Shares of NASDAQ TNDM opened at $95.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.50 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.92 and a 200-day moving average of $102.14. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 12 month low of $43.69 and a 12 month high of $123.74.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 13,598 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total value of $1,257,543.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 9,150 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $850,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,598 shares of company stock worth $6,038,067 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,479,490 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $332,918,000 after purchasing an additional 54,376 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter valued at about $304,930,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,405,725 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $134,501,000 after purchasing an additional 658,890 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,371,380 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $131,214,000 after purchasing an additional 42,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,223,209 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $117,037,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares in the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

