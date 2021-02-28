Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,088 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,616 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $7,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 371 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the third quarter valued at $208,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the third quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

TNDM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tandem Diabetes Care currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.71.

In other news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 13,598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total value of $1,257,543.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 9,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $850,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,598 shares of company stock valued at $6,038,067. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $95.99 on Friday. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.69 and a 12-month high of $123.74. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of -118.50 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.14.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 11.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.98%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

