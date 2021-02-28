Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Price Target Raised to $150.00 at Lake Street Capital

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) had its target price lifted by Lake Street Capital from $137.00 to $150.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TNDM. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $117.71.

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $95.99 on Thursday. Tandem Diabetes Care has a fifty-two week low of $43.69 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 4.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.50 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.14.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.10. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 11.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.98%. On average, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 13,598 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total value of $1,257,543.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 15,850 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $1,504,323.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,598 shares of company stock valued at $6,038,067 in the last three months. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,323 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 5,509 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,530 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 72,108 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,899,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 187.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 5,639 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,676 shares in the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

