Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tate & Lyle Ventures and Agri Investment Fund have co-led a 3.5m investment into Fugeia, a newly formed functional food technology business with a focus on gut health. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TATYY. Barclays raised shares of Tate & Lyle from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Investec upgraded shares of Tate & Lyle from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tate & Lyle has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.00.

TATYY opened at $40.91 on Wednesday. Tate & Lyle has a one year low of $23.57 and a one year high of $42.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.88.

Tate & Lyle Company Profile

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

