Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.20.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Taylor Morrison Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

In related news, CFO C. David Cone sold 34,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,024,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,328,890. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total value of $1,432,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,377,389.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,553 shares of company stock valued at $2,942,610 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 0.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 166,287 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 22,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 197,942 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,867,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,155 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TMHC traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,133,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,736. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.54 and a 200 day moving average of $25.75. Taylor Morrison Home has a one year low of $6.39 and a one year high of $31.10.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 3.37%. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

