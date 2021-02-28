Taylor Wimpey plc (TW.L) (LON:TW) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $125.86

Taylor Wimpey plc (TW.L) (LON:TW)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 125.86 ($1.64) and traded as high as GBX 167.35 ($2.19). Taylor Wimpey plc (TW.L) shares last traded at GBX 163.35 ($2.13), with a volume of 8,290,853 shares.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TW shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Taylor Wimpey plc (TW.L) to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 203 ($2.65) price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey plc (TW.L) in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 170.17 ($2.22).

The firm has a market capitalization of £5.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 160.73 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 125.86.

About Taylor Wimpey plc (TW.L) (LON:TW)

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, such as one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

