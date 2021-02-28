Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of ($1.40) Per Share (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) – William Blair issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report issued on Tuesday, February 23rd. William Blair analyst R. Prasad anticipates that the company will earn ($1.40) per share for the year. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies’ FY2021 earnings at ($1.73) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.15) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.21) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.15) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.64) EPS.

TSHA has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.83.

NASDAQ:TSHA opened at $25.59 on Friday. Taysha Gene Therapies has a one year low of $18.16 and a one year high of $33.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.16.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops adeno-associated virus based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-103 for the treatment of SLC6A1 haploinsufficiency disorder; and TSHA-104 for the treatment for Surfeit locus 1 deficiency.

