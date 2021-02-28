TD Securities Increases Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Price Target to $4.00

Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) had its target price upped by investment analysts at TD Securities from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 61.94% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SECYF. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Secure Energy Services in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, CIBC started coverage on Secure Energy Services in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.62.

Get Secure Energy Services alerts:

SECYF opened at $2.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.62. Secure Energy Services has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $2.92.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure division provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.